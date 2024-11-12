No truck with BJP ever: AIADMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK Organising Secretary D Jayakumar on Monday asserted the AIADMK will never have any electoral alliance with the BJP. “This is the party’s firm decision and AIADMK will stand by it,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar explained that the remark made by the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palnaiswami in Tiruchy was ‘given a twist’ and made a point of debate.

When asked whether the AIADMK was ready to align with the BJP, Palaniswami had told reporters in Tiruchy on Sunday that the party wants to unite like-minded parties to bring down the DMK government and a decision on alliance will be taken closer to the poll in 2026. The comment had triggered speculation about whether the AIADMK is reconsidering its decision to stay off BJP and if EPS is hinting at the possibility of the Dravidian major joining hands with the saffron party.

After reiterating the party’s position on alliance, Jayakumar said there was no need for the AIADMK to have a tacit relationship with the BJP, but the ruling DMK is in fact in a clandestine relationship with the BJP.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Palaniswami held discussions with the 10-member field inspection committee composed of senior leaders to assess the functioning of the grassroots-level units of the party. Sources said Palaniswami had given clear instructions on the issues to be covered by the committee and also asked the committee to give an impartial assessment of the functioning of the party units so that corrective measures and steps for improvement could be taken. The committee has been split into five teams and was asked to submit its report by December 7.