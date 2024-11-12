PAP revamp DPR suggests two micro irrigation systems

TIRUPPUR: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the renovation of Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP), purportedly at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore, and sent it to the government. The report has recommended the implementation of micro-irrigation system at two locations on a pilot basis, which has been a long-pending demand of a section of farmers.

Sources, there are 10 major dams including Sholayar, Parambikulam, Aliyar, Thirumoorthy dam, four power plants, six main tunnels and numerous irrigation canals, branch canals and supporting canals under the PAP scheme. A total of 3,77,152 acres of agricultural land in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts are irrigated by this scheme.

A senior WRD official said, “We intend to replace all damaged shutters, rebuild damaged concrete lining in the canals and damaged concrete structures in the dams and desilt waterways. The DPR was readied last week and sent to the government.

The project will be carried out using funds from the Central Water Commission (CWC). Work will begin as soon as the state government receives funds. But the estimate cannot be disclosed right now. Micro-irrigation will be implemented on a pilot basis in the upper canal of Thirumurthy dam and Periya Pothu irrigation area.”

A section of farmers has been seeking micro-irrigation system for a long time to minimise water loss while another has been opposing it.

P Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said, “Most of the farmers in the irrigated areas under the PAP scheme do not get enough water. So we don’t approve of concrete lining in PAP canals, and instead seek a micro-irrigation system. If water is distributed through pipes, there will be no loss and very less pollution.”

However, B Anbarasu, propaganda secretary of PAP Welfare Association, said, “Pipeline supply is not possible in the PAP scheme. This will led to unnecessary confusion in the existing scheme of water distribution. Besides, concrete walls in the canals have already been damaged in many places. So, all damaged structures have to be renovated and the current system has to be maintained.”