Preparations in full bloom at Nilgiris for Chennai flower show

NILGIRIS: The cultivation of flowers for the Chennai Flower Show is in full swing in the horticulture-owned gardens across the district.

Unlike last year, as per request from Chennai, horticulture department officials in Nilgiris will be sending more than five lakh flowers exclusively from Nilgiris district that are being produced at Katteri Horticulture Park, Coonoor Sims Park, Ooty Government Botanical Garden, Horticulture Farm at Nanjanad, and Government Rose Garden. The department staff in these gardens commenced cultivating flower saplings in August this year, and the flowers may bloom by December, after which they will be transported to Chennai.

“We sent 1.25 lakh flowers for last year’s flower show in Chennai. However, this year we have been sending 6.18 lakh flowers, including more than 35 varieties of Dwarf Salvia, Daisy Delphinium, Daffodil, Pansy, Lupin, Balsam, etc. Unlike last year, we were instructed to produce a huge amount of flowers considering the pleasant climate in Ooty and the care provided by the horticulture department staff round the clock,” said a senior official of the horticulture department.

The official added they have also received imported Daffodil flower seed from a Delhi-based private company and cultivated it here. According to sources, the horticulture departments of the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Salem, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts will also send such flowers to the Chennai show, which is expected to be held in February. More than 30 lakh flowers will be displayed at the show, which was held last year.