Tamil Nadu committed to protecting the welfare of government staff, teachers

CHENNAI: The DMK government is committed to protecting the welfare of government employees and teachers, a contrast to what the government describes as anti-employee policies of previous AIADMK-led administrations that once dismissed 1.73 lakh employees with a single directive. The statement came in response to AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s criticism that the DMK government has failed to safeguard government employees’ welfare.

The press release said past DMK governments were the first to establish four pay commissions to enhance the salaries of state employees, with former chief minister M Karunanidhi elevating their pay to match that of central government employees. It also highlighted several welfare measures initiated by the DMK government, such as extending maternity leave to 12 months for women employees and increasing women’s representation in government positions from 30% to 40%.

Further, the statement emphasised that despite delays in fund release from the central government for SSA teachers’ salaries, the state government ensured timely payment using its own resources.

Highlights

The release highlighted several welfare measures of the DMK government, such as extending maternity leave to 12 months for women employees and increasing women’s representation in government positions