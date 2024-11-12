VKT Balan, pioneer of Tamil Nadu tourism industry, no more

CHENNAI: VKT Balan (70), chairman of the Madura Travel Service Private Limited, who carved a niche for himself in the tourism industry, passed away in the city on Monday. The funeral will take place at his Mandaiveli residence on Tuesday between 8 am and 3 pm.

Balan, hailing from Tiruchendur came to Chennai in 1981 with dreams of becoming a movie star. Faced with challenges of life, Balan had to choose a different path. The Egmore railway station platform was his home during initial days in Chennai. Balan used to wait in the queue of visa applicants along the American Consulate pavement, and then sell his ‘place’ for a small price. After initial days of struggle, he launched Madura Travel Service Private Limited. Tamil Nadu government has honoured him with the Kalaimamani Award in 1997.

PMK founder S Ramadoss expressed shock at the demise of Balan. In a statement, he recalled that Balan rose from humble beginnings and carved a niche for himself in the tourism industry.