Book bus tickets online in Tamil Nadu, win bike, TV

CHENNAI: To encourage advance reservation of government bus tickets online, the transport department has launched a special draw lot scheme. Three commuters who book tickets online for SETC and seven other TNSTCs between November 21 and January 20 next year will be rewarded with prizes, including a two-wheeler, an LED smart TV, and a refrigerator. All commuters who book tickets during this 60-day period, which includes festivals, extended holidays, and weekends, are eligible to participate.

The prize scheme aims to attract commuters who prefer travelling in buses.

R Mohan, managing director of SETC, told TNIE, “The highest number of single-day bookings was recorded on November 3 for return journeys across the state after the Deepavali, with a record 79,696 tickets booked.”

Mohan said some travellers who book omni bus tickets (around `2,000) were hesitant to reserve SETC tickets (`450). “We aim to attract such travellers. Once they experience government bus services, online bookings may increase,” he added.

Since the cash reward scheme was implemented, online ticket bookings have increased by 8 to 10%. SETC, TNSTC’s Villupuram division, and five other corporations offer a total of 4.25 lakh seats/berths for reservation daily. Of these, 18,000 to 19,000 tickets are booked during weekdays, rising to 23,000 on weekends.

The lucky draw scheme, starting on November 21, will not impact the ongoing cash rewards scheme for e-ticket holders. From June, the number of cash reward recipients increased, with three persons receiving `10,000 each and the rest `2,000 each.“To date, 30 commuters have received `10,000 each and 50 people have received `2,000 each,” a statement said.

The winners will be announced after Pongal in January next year. Bookings can be made on the official portal https://www.tnstc.in/OTRSOnline/ or the TNSTC mobile application.