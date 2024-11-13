Corporation translocates trees obstructing Kovai development projects

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), with the help of environmentalists, social activists, and NGOs, uprooted trees from various locations and replanted them safely. As part of the initiative, over 25 trees were also removed from Semmozhi Park premises in Gandhipuram prison grounds.

As per Chief Minister M K Stalin’s directives, various activities are being undertaken to protect natural resources and the environment. Moreover, to increase the green cover on the roadsides, public allotment lands, parks, and pond banks, the government planted saplings and continuously maintained, protected, and nurtured them.

Also, when trees need to be cut or removed for development works like road widening or construction, they are rehabilitated by being safely replanted with their mother soil roots.

As part of this project, the Coimbatore -Pollachi road widening project was started by shifting the trees. The Coimbatore District Green Committee in collaboration with the CCMC, and Coimbatore Green Care NGO carried out the tree rehabilitation project to save the trees’ life.

Similarly, the trees in the Semmozhi Park premises were replanted elsewhere in the same complex so that the construct works are not disturbed. Trees have been replanted and maintained in various places including the Coimbatore Government Arts and Science College campus, Ukkadam Pullukkadu, Valankulam Smart City area, and Echanari water tank area and they are re-sprouting and growing in good condition as well. So far, over 500 trees have been uprooted and transplanted in different locations across the district and are maintained well.