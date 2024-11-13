Focus on education, healthcare & agriculture: Venkaiah to centre

VELLORE: Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu urged the central government to prioritise education, healthcare and agriculture, stressing that 56% of India’s population relies on agriculture while 18% lives below the poverty line. He was speaking at the ruby jubilee celebrations of VIT University, Vellore, on Tuesday.

Naidu along with Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan inaugurated the newly-constructed Rajammal Govindasamy Staff Residence and Sarojini Naidu Block (Ladies hostel) at the VIT Anna Auditorium.

The former V-P attributed VIT’s remarkable growth to the vision and strategic planning of its founder-chancellor Dr G Viswanathan, calling him a guiding force for multiple generations. He urged VIT to consider establishing a campus in Delhi to serve 1 lakh students across its branches in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing concerns in the education sector, Naidu noted that only 27% of Indians have access to higher education and reiterated the need for free education and healthcare for rural and underserved communities. “The government must address challenges in agriculture while investing in essential services,” he emphasised, adding collaborative efforts between government and the private sector are essential, especially in rural education and healthcare.”

In his presidential address, Viswanathan reflected on VIT’s journey since its founding in 1984 with just 180 students and nine teachers. “Today, VIT University serves 44,000 students and 2,000 faculty members from all Indian states and 82 countries,” he said, expressing his vision for Vellore as a model for higher education in the country.

Duraimurugan, speaking at the event, noted VIT’s growth from a Vellore-based institution to a globally recognised university is a testament to Dr Viswanathan’s personal dedication and foresight. “He meticulously plans each step, which is evident not only in VIT’s success but also in his approach to other areas, including elections,” he added.