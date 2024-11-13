Harur ryots demand revival of Kumaran canal system

DHARMAPURI: The residents of Harur, comprising mostly of farmers, have urged the district administration to prevent soil erosion at the base of Kumaran check-dam. They also said the river bed’s height should be increased to ensure that the water flows to the 15 lakes in the region.

The British constructed the Kumaran canal on the edge of Thenpennai River nearly a century ago to channel water from the river to over 15 lakes in Harur. However, soil erosion over the years has changed topography of the river, making the river flow well below the canal.

Speaking to TNIE, S Kaliappan from Kumarampatti said, “For the past 30 years, this canal has not been bringing water to the 15 lakes. It has become severely dilapidated due to negligence. The damages are minor and can be repaired. However, the soil erosion in Thenpennai is a major issue. One solution would be to increase the height of the river bed.”

According to R Chinnasamy, another farmer, the 15 lakes previously fed by the Kumaran canal are now parched and the groundwater table in the region has also taken a hit.

Meanwhile, the officials from the district administration said, “A proposal has been sent to the government for Rs 17 crore. Measures will be taken to address the farmers’ grievances, once the proposal is approved.”