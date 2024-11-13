Inspector suspended for assaulting, verbally abusing Dalit man in Tamil Nadu

MAYILADUTHURAI: An inspector with the district crime branch was suspended for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing a Dalit man on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Koranad on Saturday. The 31-year-old complainant was on his bike and briefly pulled over to take a call. Inspector S Gunasekaran, dressed in civilian clothes, stumbled as the youth stopped in front of him. An argument broke out and Gunasekaran assaulted the complainant, sources said.

Even after the Dalit man continued on his way, Gunasekaran followed him and allegedly assaulted him again using casteist slurs.

Later, Gunasekaran lodged a complaint, and the Dalit man was taken to Mayiladuthurai Town police station, where he was held till night before being released, sources added.