Israeli agricultural experts train farmers in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Israeli agricultural experts demonstrated agriculture practices for farmers at the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Reddiarchatram in Dindigul on Tuesday, as part of an Indo-Israel training session organised by the Department of Horticulture, MIDH - GoI & MASHAV, Embassy of Israel, under India-Israel Development Cooperation in agriculture, on protected and open vegetable cultivation in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from the horticulture department said that as Dindigul is known for horticulture crops, a decision was taken to hold an Indo-Israel training on 'Method of open & protected cultivation in vegetables' from November 12-14, 2024. The session saw the participation of Uri Rubinstein, agriculture attache MASHAV, Embassy of Israel and Daniel Hadad, Israeli vegetables expert, Brihama Dev, Project Officer MASHAV, Embassy of Israel, Bengaluru, entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, among others.

It should be noted that the technology for the centre is provided by Israeli experts under the India-Israel Action Plan (IIAP) with funds for building infrastructure for demonstration purposes from MIDH. Centres of Excellence (CoEs) are being set up in the states based on Israeli technologies. These CoEs shall act as demonstration and training centres for the latest area-specific technologies in the field of horticulture.