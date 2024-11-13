Lt Governor approves upgradation of Karikalampakkam CHC to 100-bed hospital in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: In a major move to strengthen rural healthcare services in Puducherry, Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan has approved the upgradation of the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Karikalampakkam to a 100-bedded facility.

This transformation aims to provide comprehensive medical services to the nearly 34,000 residents in areas under Nettapakkam and Bahur communes, said Dr. S. Sevvel, Director of Health and Family Welfare (I/C).

A new hospital block will be constructed adjacent to the existing CHC, allowing the facility to expand its current bed capacity from 30 to 100.

Additionally, the hospital will include two fully equipped Operation Theatres (OT) designated for gynaecology and ophthalmology, enhancing the limited surgical capabilities currently available, through a minor OT.

The upgraded CHC will offer specialized care in various fields, including medicine, gynaecology, ophthalmology, and paediatrics. Services for childbirth, cataract surgeries, and other essential healthcare needs will now be available locally, reducing the need for patients to travel to Puducherry's main hospitals, such as the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI) and the Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital (RGWCH).

Overcrowding at these urban hospitals has been a persistent challenge, with both facilities struggling to meet increasing demand, said Dr. Sevvel.

As a CHC, Karikalampakkam serves as a critical referral centre for neighbouring Primary Health Centers and Sub-Centers. With four Sub-Centers under its jurisdiction, the upgraded CHC will now handle a larger patient load, offering secondary healthcare closer to home for rural residents.

“The goal is to provide accessible modern healthcare to rural communities and alleviate the pressure on district hospitals,” Dr. Sevvel explained.

Currently, two General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) with postgraduate degrees in medicine and gynaecology support specialist care at the CHC. With the expansion, more doctors and specialist positions will be filled through UPSC recruitment, further bolstering the facility’s capacity.