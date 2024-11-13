Madras HC reserves order on actor Kasthuri's anticipatory bail plea

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Tuesday reserved orders on the anticipatory bail petition filed by actor S Kasthuri (51) in a case filed by the Madurai Thirunagar police, based on a complaint by Naidu Mahajana Sangam in Madurai, for her remarks against Telugu people in a meeting in Chennai last month.

In her petition, Kasthuri stated that she made the comment while speaking about the claim of ‘Tamilan’ status by Brahmin and Telugu-speaking people in the state. The remark was not about the entire Telugu-speaking community and had just referred to a particular group who founded Dravidar Kazhagam and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, she added.

Stating that similar FIRs have been registered against her in several districts, the actor alleged that the complainants have misinterpreted her speech and though she had tendered an apology, they lodged complaints at the instigation of a few politicians.

Stating that no riot or provocation has happened so far due to her comment, she requested the court to grant her anticipatory bail. When the case was heard by Justice N Anand Venkatesh, the actor’s counsel clarified that the actor did not make any comment about Telugu women in particular.