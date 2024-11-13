Man stabs duty doctor at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy, arrested

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a doctor from the oncology department who was on duty at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy was stabbed by a man on Wednesday morning.

According to a source, the accused identified as Vignesh from Perugulathur had entered the hospital around 10:30 am. He stabbed Dr Balaji, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology seven times after entering the outpatient room.

The accused fled the place leaving Balaji in a pool of blood. However, he was nabbed by the public and other hospital employees. He was handed over to the Guindy police. Further investigation is on.

"Vignesh's mother had received treatment for cancer at the hospital for the past few months and had six chemotherapy sessions.He had taken her home as she faced lung issues. A couple of days back, he had taken her to a private hospital after she fell sick. Subsequently, he visited the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy today and attacked Dr Balaji in his room," Hospital director Dr L Parthasarathy told the media.