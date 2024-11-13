Man stabs duty doctor at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy, arrested

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a doctor from the oncology department who was on duty at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy was stabbed by a man on Wednesday morning.
According to a source, the accused identified as Vignesh from Perugulathur had entered the hospital around 10:30 am. He stabbed Dr Balaji, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology seven times after entering the outpatient room.
The accused fled the place leaving Balaji in a pool of blood. However, he was nabbed by the public and other hospital employees. He was handed over to the Guindy police. Further investigation is on.
"Vignesh's mother had received treatment for cancer at the hospital for the past few months and had six chemotherapy sessions.He had taken her home as she faced lung issues. A couple of days back, he had taken her to a private hospital after she fell sick. Subsequently, he visited the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy today and attacked Dr Balaji in his room," Hospital director Dr L Parthasarathy told the media.
Speaking about Dr Balaji’s condition, Dr Parthasarathy said that he was taken into surgery immediately after the attack. "Dr Balaji is stable and is under anaesthesia. He is a heart patient and has a pacemaker," he said.
Chief Minister MK Stalin on X said that a detailed report has been sought on the incident. He also stated that he has instructed to ensure that Dr Balaji receive all the necessary medical care.
“The selfless and round-the-clock service of Government doctors to those who come seeking care to government hospitals cannot be overstated. It is duty to ensure their safety,” he stated.
He also assured that the government will make all necessary efforts to ensure such incidents do not happen again.