‘Oppn’s dream of breaking DMK alliance won’t work’: MMK president M H Jawahirullah

ERODE: Papanasam MLA and President of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) M H Jawahirullah said the opposition parties’ dream of engineering a rift in the DMK-led alliance will not come to fruition.

Speaking to reporters in Erode on Tuesday, he said, “We have been part of this bloc since 2013. The alliance is strong and has been winning continuously since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition parties won’t succeed in breaking us. Also, there are no strong parties in the AIADMK alliance.”

Commenting on the Waqf-related developments, Jawahirullah said the Waqf Amendment Bill was introduced with the intention of abolishing Waqf properties. “When this bill was introduced in Parliament, it was opposed not only by INDIA bloc parties but also by the TDP and Janata Dal, which are part of the BJP alliance,” he said.

“Demonstrations will be held in Chennai, Vellore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Salem and Tiruchy on December 6 to raise opposition to the BJP’s attempt to grab Waqf properties. These demonstrations will also condemn the demolition of mosques, and homes of Muslims in BJP-ruled states using bulldozers,” he added.

A national-level consultation meeting will be held in this regard on November 23 and 24 in Bengaluru, where legal steps that need to be taken against the Waqf Amendment Bill will be discussed, the MLA added.