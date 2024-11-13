‘Pension fund shift automatic for KV teachers’: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras HC has ruled that switch over from contributory pension fund (CPF) scheme to general pension fund (GPF) scheme is automatic for teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan after the introduction of the GPF scheme pursuant to the office memorandum dated Sept 1, 1988.

The ruling was issued on petitions filed by the Union Ministry of Education challenging the orders of CAT on the pleas of five teachers, including CVL Annapurna.

The teachers joined service from 1981 to 1985 and the retirement was from 2017 to 2021. The GPF was introduced in 1988, following the recommendations of the fourth Central Pay Commission. It provided for automatic transition from the CPF scheme to GPF scheme and if the employee wanted to continue in the former scheme, he had to opt for it by January 31, 1989.

The respondent teachers averred that no such option form was filed by them. However, they were treated as coming under CPF scheme by the authorities. The bench said Clause 3.2 of the memorandum states that if no option is received by the head office by January 31, 1989 or by the joint commissioner (admin) of the Sangathan by February 28, 1989, the employees will be deemed to have come over to GPF scheme.