Private matriculation school in Tamil Nadu receives hoax bomb threat

ERODE: A private matriculation higher secondary school at Moolapalayam received a bomb threat through e-mail on Monday evening and the authorities declared a holiday for the institution the following day. Sources said over 1,000 students from LKG to Class 12 are studying in this school. On Monday at 5.26 pm, a bomb threat was sent to the school’s e-mail address.

The school administrators noticed the mail only on Tuesday morning. “Hi, I have set up a bomb in your school. I think you aren’t ready to risk your students’ life,” the e-mail read. The administrators announced a holiday for the school and immediately alerted the police. Those students who had arrived at the institution by then were sent back.

Meanwhile, the police barricaded the roads leading to the school. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a sniffer dog conducted searches and confirmed the threat to be a hoax. The police have initiated a further inquiry. “The same school had received a hoax bomb threat e-mail on August 31 night. Police investigation revealed that the mail was sent by two students of the school itself. We had issued them a warning,” a police officer said.