Tamil Nadu cyber crime cops nab six who scammed Madurai man out of Rs 96.5 lakh

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu cyber crime police on Wednesday said they have arrested six accused in a case where a Madurai native was scammed of Rs 96.5 lakh after responding to a fake advertisement on WhatsApp promoting an international share-trading business opportunity.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that these individuals were involved in cyber offences in multiple states including Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi and various regions in Tamil Nadu.

An official statement said that the victim had transferred funds across multiple bank accounts and eventually realised that he had been deceived when the promised returns were not provided after which he lodged a complaint with the Madurai District Cyber Crime Police Station for legal action and recovery of the lost amount.

A special team investigating the case initially froze Rs 38.28 lakh in various bank accounts linked to the suspects. Further investigations showed that Rs 22 lakh of the scammed money was transferred to two accounts of one S Seeni Mohamed from Alwar Thoppu, Thennur, Trichy. Further analysis revealed that he had withdrawn the cash via cheque from his bank accounts.