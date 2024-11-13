Tamil Nadu launches skill vouchers scheme to empower SC/ST students

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has released a G.O. to implement skill vouchers scheme aimed at economically supporting final-year students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, pursuing higher education, to upgrade their skills.

Under the scheme, eligible students will receive vouchers valued Rs 12,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 to enrol in skill training programmes focused on the latest emerging fields.

Previously, the department was providing prize money ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 for 1,000 SC and ST students who secured 60% or more marks in UG, PG and technical education courses.

Students can use the vouchers at training institutions enlisted on platforms such as the Nan Mudhalvan website, National Skill Development Corporation, Skill India Digital Hub, National Council for Training Academy, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited (TAHDCO). SC, ST, and SC Christian students who qualify for the post-matric scholarship and are enrolled in government or government-recognised higher education institutions are eligible to apply for the scheme, provided they have scored at least 60% in semester exams.