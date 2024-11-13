Tamil Nadu seeks consultant for its first private transmission project

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) has invited applications to appoint a Transaction Advisor (consultant) for executing the Rs 4,000-crore, 765/400 kV substation project in Coimbatore region, along with a power transmission line extending up to Ariyalur.

This will be the first project to be implemented under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process under which the state government will hand over maintenance and operation of power transmission projects to private players.

Once operational, the successful private bidder will have the sole authority to sell power from the substation through a power purchase agreement to any entity, with Tantransco holding the ‘first right of refusal’, officials told TNIE.

The TNERC approved the TBCB system in February. Till now, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco), established in 1957, has been the sole authority to manage power transmission facilities. Tantransco will act as the bid process coordinator for the project, sources said.

The TNIDB’s ‘Request for Proposal’ document accessed by TNIE said, “Coimbatore, being a major load center, will receive power from the North Chennai Pooling Station via Ariyalur 765 kV substation in Villupuram region.”

The substation will be set up in Uthukuli village in Tiruppur district, and 68 of the required 100 acres have already been acquired. The remaining land is under acquisition, the RFP said.