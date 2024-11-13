Temple land may house Nagapattinam’s 1st TIDEL park

NAGAPATTINAM: A six-acre parcel of land at Selloor in Nagapattinam block owned by a HR&CE temple has been identified as the site for the proposed TIDEL Park in the district. Inspecting on Tuesday the site proposed by the revenue department, Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said he will forward the proposal for the IT park to the chief minister.

According to revenue officials, the land under consideration for the TIDEL Park belongs to Navaneethaswara Swami temple in Sikkal, also known as Sikkal Singavelavar temple, which is under the administration of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

The parcel of land in Ivanallur panchayat is also located near the East Coast Road. As calls for a TIDEL Park, which is a joint venture of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT), grew following the establishment of a similar one in Thanjavur, Minister Rajaa on Tuesday inspected the site in Selloor proposed by the revenue department for the plan. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi accompanied him.

According to sources, the temple land in Selloor has been chosen as groundwater resources are saline due to proximity to the sea and the land is low in agrarian fertility. A group of farmers met the ministers during the inspection and urged them to expedite the process for setting up the TIDEL Park. The minister said, "It is heartening to see farmers welcoming the establishment of TIDEL Park.

Once the site is finalised, I will forward the proposal to the chief minister and stress on Nagapattinam's development." While demanding that 25% of the job openings the companies at the proposed IT park would generate to be allotted to candidates from agricultural families in Nagapattinam, M Prakash, the president of Kaani Farmers Producers Organisation, said, "We believe the TIDEL Park will be instrumental in improving industrial development and increasing industrial employment."