TN gave a list of just 30 freedom fighters, Raj Bhavan identified 4,700: Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday said that following the Raj Bhavan’s efforts, 4,700 youth from Tamil Nadu who were part of Indian National Army led by Netaji Subash Chandra Bose have been identified so far and according to an estimate, at least there could be around 6,000 youth who worked with INA.

Speaking after releasing the book, The Battles of Panchalankurichi written by P Senthikumar, Ravi said, “History is not just what the British records show. At the time when we were colonised, all the powers were with the British. So, our people live that history through folk songs. Let us not undermine the importance and significance of folk tales, and folklores because it was our way of preserving history. I urge the researchers to collect all the folk songs about Veera Pandiya Kattabomman.”

Ravi recalled that when he assumed office in 2021 in Tamil Nadu, he asked for a list of freedom fighters and the government gave only around 30 names. So, Raj Bhavan took steps to identify the freedom fighters.

“There is a notion that the first war of India’s independence was in 1857. If at all there is a first war of Independence, it was the battle of Panchalankurichi that went on for eight to nine years. We need to write our history,” Ravi added.

Stating that Britishers through their books, killed the self-respect of Indians, he said, “Our college books are full of praise for Britishers. In the 20th century, the books were all about the Dravidian movement and its leaders. No mention of the freedom movement and its leaders,” Ravi added.