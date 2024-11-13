We must all be blamed for man-made disaster

I remember the Novembers and Decembers of our childhood when rain meant rain-holidays and walking home slowly, our uniforms soaking wet, lingering more often than we should have, to do rainy-day things. We were children of the 1970s and this was Madras, not Chennai. To us, rain meant joy —pure and clear.

I remember the boys fishing in the swirl of rainwater pools. I remember how fascinated I was by their skill and deftness. I remember floating paper boats with the other girls in rain puddles. For some reason, mine always capsized whereas my best friend’s didn’t. I never did learn to float paper boats so they didn’t capsize or fish in rain water pools. But that was alright. I knew a rain that was different and a city that did rainy-day time differently.

Decades went by. I moved out of Madras and when I moved back in, it was already Chennai. And then, of course, 2015 happened. The same friend who was queen of paper boats was marooned in a south Chennai neighbourhood for days. No water. No electricity. Just the steady sound of water rising and the drone of helicopters dropping food parcels.