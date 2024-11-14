82 students from Kerala suffer food poisoning at Kodaikanal resort

DINDIGUL: Around 82 students from Kerala suffered food poisoning after having dinner at a resort in Kodaikanal early on Wednesday.

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from the health department said, “A group of students from Thrissur in Kerala came to Kodaikanal and stayed at a resort along the Lake Road. Later, they visited several tourist spots and came back to the resort by Tuesday evening.

They consumed food items and other eatables allegedly from the resort at night. Several students experienced diarrhoea, and vomiting and felt nauseous by midnight. The students mostly belong to the age group of 14 to 16 and were taken to Kodaikanal government hospital for treatment between 2 am and 4 am. All of them were given first aid and treated as outpatients. Around 82 students were affected by food poisoning.”

Meanwhile, a team of officials from the food safety department inspected the resort on Wednesday morning and took food samples for testing to a government food lab. They warned the resort authorities that severe action would be taken based on the report.