Dalits seek burial ground, stage agitation with bier on Puducherry—Villupuram highway

VILLUPURAM: Carrying the body of a retired school teacher from their community on a bier, the Scheduled Caste residents of Panankuppam Pudhur staged a road blockade in front of the Puducherry—Villupuram highway on Tuesday evening, demanding that the district administration give them a burial ground. The relatives of the deceased and residents blocked the Koliyanur cross-road junction, hindering traffic for close to an hour.

In the past two decades, they have been denied a burial ground and used the banks of the Naraiooran River in the area to bury bodies for the longest time. However, recently the spot has started emitting toxic fumes while being dug up, alleged residents. Hence, they petitioned the district administration to arrange for another burial ground in the area but to no avail.

Frustrated over this, they blocked the highway demanding action by the district administration while carrying the bier of one D Karunanidhi (68). Police officials from Valavanur station reached the spot and held talks with the protesting group, assuring them that action would be taken following which the protest was called off.