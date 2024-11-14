Disparity in milk procurement by Aavin, officials fudging numbers, alleges Madurai diary farmers

MADURAI: Dairy farmers from Madurai district have raised allegations against Aavin (Madurai) officials, claiming they are showing less procurement despite a higher volume of milk being supplied every day. They also flagged malpractices by the officials.

Speaking to TNIE, M Vairamani, former president of the MS 2051 Vazhai Thoopu Milk Cooperative Society in Madurai, has accused Aavin of deliberately underreporting milk procurement and shortchanging them on payments. The society claims to have lost over Rs 2 lakh in the past six months due to this discrepancy.

“We have a 3,000-litre capacity bulk milk cooler and supply around 1,500 litres of milk to Aavin twice a day,” said Vairamani. “However, for the past six months, Aavin has been paying us for less milk than we’ve actually supplied. We’ve found discrepancies of 30-40 litres per day.”

The society alleges that Aavin is manipulating procurement data, forcing them to compensate farmers from their own funds. They have stopped supplying milk for the past 10 days in protest, but Aavin has yet to respond.

Aavin has ordered an inquiry into the issue and will be reviewing procurement details in collaboration with the dairy cooperative department of Madurai.