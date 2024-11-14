Hostel warden in Tiruppur school held for sexualy harassing male students

TIRUPPUR: A 25-year-old hostel warden at a private school in Dharapuram, Tiruppur district, was arrested on Wednesday for sexually harassing male students.

The police also arrested the school correspondent and the head warden of the hostel for failing to take appropriate action. Saran (25), warden of the hostel; Suresh Kumar (50), correspondent of the school; and Rambabu (34), head warden of the hostel, all are from Dharapuram.

Police said, “More than 50 students reside in the school’s hostel, where Saran allegedly sexually harassed some of them over the past few days. A Class 10 student, who had been sexually harassed by the warden, complained to his parents. Consequently, the boy’s parents and relatives gathered in front of the school on Tuesday, demanding action.”

Informed of the situation, Dharapuram police arrived and spoke with the family, who dispersed after receiving assurances of action.

“Police then interviewed the hostel residents, revealing that Saran had sexually harassed male students for two months. He was subsequently arrested on Wednesday. The school correspondent and the head warden were also arrested for failing to take appropriate action despite knowing about the abuse and threatening the affected students,” a police officer said. “About 17 students had been harassed by the hostel warden,” the officer added.