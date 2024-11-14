Madras HC allows release of 'Kanguva', tells filmmaker to deposit Rs 3.75cr more

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed release of Suriya-starrer Kanguva with the condition to deposit Rs 3.75 crore within four weeks in the account of the official assignee who was appointed by the court to manage the assets of an insolvent financier from whom filmmaker KE Gnanavelraja had taken loan for his projects.

The interim order was passed by a division bench of justices G Jayachandran and CV Karthikeyan.

Senior counsel PS Raman, appearing for the producers of the movie, submitted that his clients have deposited Rs 6.41 crore, and they must be permitted to release the movie as per schedule on Thursday.

When the counsel for the producers promised to deposit an additional Rs 3.75 crore within four weeks, the bench granted permission to proceed with the release of the movie and directed to file an affidavit in this regard by Thursday evening.

In another case, Justice Abdul Quddhose on Wednesday permitted the producers to release the movie following the submission that Rs 1.6 crore was deposited into the account of the registrar general as per the directions of the court issued on a complaint filed by Fuel Technologies International Private Limited.