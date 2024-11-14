Mother, child die during delivery at private hospital in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: A 24-year-old woman and her baby died due to delivery complications at a private hospital here on Wednesday morning. Her family members staged a protest in the hospital premises, levelling allegations against the hospital’s negligence in treatment leading to the deaths, and asked the district administration to take action against the hospital.

K Sandhya (24), from Palaya Pudhu Reddiyur village near Kadathur in Dharmapuri, died on Wednesday following complications from childbirth at a private hospital. She was admitted on Tuesday night and underwent a caesarean section on Wednesday morning, delivering a stillborn baby.

Tragically, she suffered a cardiac arrest and postpartum haemorrhage after the delivery. She was referred to the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Relatives staged a protest, claiming that nurses conducted the delivery without a doctor. Dharmapuri DSP Sivaraman and Dharmapuri RDO Gayathri held talks with the protesters and assured them of a thorough investigation.

Joint Director of Health Services Shanthi confirmed that doctors were present during the delivery and that a departmental inquiry has been initiated.