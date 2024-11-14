New bridge to be built across Bhavani river at a cost of Rs 21 crore

ERODE: The State Highways Department will construct a new bridge across the Bhavani River at Nanjai Puliampatti at a cost of Rs 21 crore. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) was submitted to the government few days ago. SH department officials told TNIE that they are awaiting Administrative Sanction (AS) from the government. The upcoming bridge will replace the existing 94-year-old bridge here.

Sources said in 1931, a bridge was constructed at a width of 4.8 metres to cross the Bhavani River at Nanjai Puliampatti near Gobichettipalayam. The bridge connects the Bhavani - Sathyamangalam road with the Gobichettipalayam - Erode road. While this was suited for the traffic then, now 4.8 metres is sufficient only for one heavy vehicle to pass, farmers of the area said. They added, “This leads to frequent traffic congestion and accidents on the bridge and it is now in a poor state.”

A senior official of SH (Projects) said, “Though the bridge is old, it is still strong. However, its width isn’t sufficient for smooth traffic movement, raising the need to build a new bridge nearby. For this, a DPR, estimated at Rs 21 crore, was prepared and submitted to the government last week. Once we AS is processed, a tender will be issued immediately and the works will commence.”

Further, the official said, “The land acquisition for construction has already been completed. While the announcement for this bridge was released in 2016, the estimate was revised three times until now due to rise in price of construction materials.”

Subi Thalapathi, president of Thadapalli Arakkankottai Bhavani River Irrigation Farmers Association, said, “It is a crucial transportation route. Therefore, a new bridge should be constructed to replace the old bridge soon.”