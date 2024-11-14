NH stretch in Perambalur district in neglect, hasty patchwork taken up over CM Stalin's visit

PERAMBALUR: Complaining that the much-required patchwork on a 55-kilometre stretch of the Attur-Thanjavur national highway was carried out hastily in view of the chief minister’s imminent visit to Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, local residents and commuters alike demand that issues like clearing the sand accumulation on either side of the road as well as the need for marking edge lines be taken up as well.

Acting on complaints, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for 2023-24 earmarked Rs 6.74 crore towards undertaking patchwork and jungle clearance on the stretch of NH136 between the four-road junction in Perambalur and Thirumanur in Ariyalur district. Commuters, however, complain that the work was not carried out properly, leading to a wobbly ride, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

Against this backdrop, Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to visit Ariyalur and Perambalur districts during November 14-15. In view of this, the authorities over the past few days spruced up the highway stretch, noted locals.

S Ragavan, who has been vocal about the need for maintaining the national highway, said, "Although the road was attended to keeping in mind the CM's visit, the authorities have not restored it completely. Issues like gravel and sand accumulation on either side of the highway and the need for edge lines are overlooked. As a result, heavy vehicles occupy the entire road while travelling, making it challenging for two-wheeler riders."

T Anbumani, an advocate and a resident of Kunnam, said, "Due to lack of adequate lighting on the highway, two-wheeler riders face difficulties.” He also expressed concern over the movement of loaded trucks on the stretch. “The road should be safe for everyone,” he added.

When contacted, a senior official from the National Highways wing of the state highways department, which maintains the NH stretch in Perambalur, told TNIE that funds for undertaking patchwork on only 19% of the stretch were released. “With this, we undertook proper patchwork,” the official added.

Admitting that the highway has worn out in some parts, the official said temporary maintenance work was undertaken on the 55-km stretch keeping in mind the CM’s visit. “No separate funds, however, were earmarked for it," the official added