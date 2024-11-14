NTK will contest 26 polls independently, affirms Seeman

TENKASI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman reaffirmed on Wednesday that his party would contest the 2026 Assembly election independently.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said the candidate list would be publicly announced once the party symbol is finalised.

Seeman also criticised the Dravidian parties for introducing 'anti-people' projects such as the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project and the Sterlite plant and accused the Congress and the BJP of depriving Tamil Nadu of its rights over Cauvery water and Katchatheevu.

"The DMK government has not fulfilled its election promise to reinstate the old pension scheme. It deploys agriculture college students to survey lands being acquired for various projects. Further, Rs 4,500 crore meant for stormwater drain repairs has not been properly utilised. Instead, the government is buying motors to pump out stagnant water and boats for rescuing stranded residents. The DMK focuses more on advertisements than action," he said.

Seeman also said that leaders like Thirumavalavan, Ramadoss, Vijayakanth, and Vaiko compromised their principles for electoral alliances, adding that he is firm on his stance on Tamil nationalism.

"I will not compromise my policies. If I cannot rule Tamil Nadu in my lifetime, my followers will come to power in the future. It is like a relay race," he asserted. '