Report all sex determination cases, says Krishnagiri collector at mass contact event

KRISHNAGIRI: Collector KM Sarayu distributed Rs 88 lakh worth of benefits to 158 beneficiaries at a mass contact programme in Uthangarai and Krishnagiri on Wednesday. She urged the public to report anyone involved in determining the sex of foetuses through scanning.

Addressing the gathering at Kanampatti near Uthangarai, the Collector said, “A mass contact is conducted every month in the district to address people’s issues. Apart from this, following Chief Minister MK Stalin’s instruction, the Makkaludan Mudhalvar, Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril programme is also conducted in the villages. In this programme, various department officials are directly meeting the people to understand their issues and solve them periodically. The state government is providing financial assistance, a morning breakfast scheme, and bicycles to school students; therefore, parents should send their wards to schools to ensure school education. Similarly, parents have a responsibility to check their children’s educational status at schools with their class teachers at least once a month and to send their wards to special classes whenever they are conducted in schools.”

“The state government also provides financial assistance for higher education, including hostel facilities, encouraging students to pursue further studies," she added.

She further pointed out, “Checking the sex of the foetus through scanning is an offence. Action will be taken against the violators, and people can inform about such illegal activity. People should wear helmets while driving two-wheelers and seat belts while driving four-wheeler vehicles to prevent any fatal accidents.”

The collector distributed benefits worth Rs 88 lakh to beneficiaries from the departments of revenue, horticulture, backward classes, most backward classes and minorities welfare. Krishnagiri RDO N Shajahan and various department officials took part in the programme.