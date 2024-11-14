Tamil Nadu govt removed height limit for industrial buildings

CHENNAI: In a bid to stimulate industrial growth in the state through vertical development along Transit Oriented Development areas, the state government has amended the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules (TNCDBR) to remove height restriction for high-rise buildings constructed on roads that have a minimum width of 30 metres on a plot size of 4,000 square metres and above, subject to clearance by Airport Authority of India.

Several new clauses pertaining to industries and commercial buildings have been introduced through the amendment brought in as per a government order issued last week to stimulate the growth of ‘vertical’ factories across the state.

The amendment was necessitated as rule 39 of TNCBR 2019 prescribes planning parameters for high-rise buildings that are more than 18.3 metres in height but is silent on the usage of such buildings for housing, institutional, and industrial purposes.

According to sources, the industries department sought clarification on use of high-rise buildings for industries as new-age factories are being built differently from the traditional ones which were usually ‘flat’ structures.

TN govt comes out with special rules for industrial housing facilities

With this new amendment, high-rise buildings can be used for industrial purposes and that the developmental rules prescribed for such buildings would be applicable to industries as well.

Under the new clause, the maximum permissible FSI for a commercial building in ToD area with a maximum road width of 12 metres for a plot size of 3,000 square metres has been increased to 6.075 from the normal permissible FSI of 3.25.

For industrial parks, the normal permissible FSI on roads with a minimum width of 12 metres is 3.25 while for those on industrial plots, the maximum FSI would be 4.875. Similarly, the government has come out with special rules for building industrial housing facilities such as dormitory by increasing the maximum permissible FSI from 3.25 to 4.875.