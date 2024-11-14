Tamil Nadu govt to hire teachers only after checking criminal antecedents

CHENNAI: The state government is in the process of making verification of antecedents of teachers mandatory before recruiting them in government schools. The move comes following suggestions from the Madras High Court, and in the wake of incidents of sexual assault on girls at fake NCC camps in Krishnagiri district and other places.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman made the submission in this regard before the division bench of justices D Krishnakumar and PB Balaji on Wednesday when a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking CBI inquiry into the fake NCC camps came up for hearing.

The government said appropriate orders will be issued to the effect that recruitment of secondary grade teachers, PG assistants or any posts in the government and government-aided institutions shall be made only after taking into consideration their antecedents. It will follow the process adopted for recruiting police personnel, judicial officers, law officers, and enrolment of lawyers whose declarations are verified for involvement in criminal cases.

Referring to the steps taken by the government to ensure the safety and security of girls studying in schools, the AG informed the court that the government has announced a slew of measures including setting up of an advisory committee, placing complaint boxes in schools, and printing helpline numbers on textbooks.

Further, the government has instructed the directors and joint directors of the school education department to be nominated as district monitoring officers to oversee the implementation of these safety measures, the AG added.

Meanwhile, the bench directed Sumathi Sai Priya, the former principal district judge of Krishnagiri district, who is currently serving as assistant registrar for IT-cum-statistics, to visit the school concerned and interact with the victims and teachers and file a report with regard to the allegations raised against prime accused Sivaraman who had organised the fake NCC camps and the sexual assault perpetrated in the camps. The case was adjourned to November 20 for further hearing.