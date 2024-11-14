Tamil Nadu woman dies after being set ablaze by husband over family dispute

VELLORE: A woman died of burns after her estranged husband set her ablaze allegedly over a dispute at Ayyampet village near Kaveripakkam in Ranipet on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as B Chitra (32), living with her mother and two daughters.

Sources said that on Wednesday evening, Chitra’s husband, Balaji of RK Pettai in Tiruvallur, came to the house and asked her to return home with him.“When the woman, who was preparing food at the time, did not respond, Balaji doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze, saying she should not live if not willing to return,” they said.

Police said as the fire engulfed the woman, she clung on to Balaji, and both sustained injuries. “Chitra, who sustained 90% burns, died enroute to Walajapet GH,” they said.

Balaji is undergoing treatment at Vellore Government Medical College Hospital after sustaining 60% burns. His condition is said to be critical.