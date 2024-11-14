Doctors go on protest across Tamil Nadu demanding better security in govt hospitals

CHENNAI: Doctors associations across the state went on protest on Wednesday afternoon after a doctor at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital was stabbed allegedly by the son of a cancer patient. They have demanded severe action against the accused under the Hospital Protection Act (HPA) and increased police security in hospitals.
Following the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s car was blocked briefly by protesting doctors and other medical staff outside the hospital. After a meeting with doctors’ associations, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said a police outpost was opened at the hospital. He added that outposts will be opened at all government hospitals in the state, apart from installing CCTV, where such facilities are lacking.
Although the health minister said that doctors would not be protesting, associations that TNIE spoke to said they intend to continue with the protest. While most associations are on an indefinite strike, IMA will take up a one-day protest.
The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) has announced indefinite suspension of all OPD and elective surgeries except emergency services and life-saving procedures until their demands for safety are met.
TNGDA president Dr K Senthil called for strict action under HPA and BNS criminal provisions on people who attack doctors with the intention to kill. He added that the entry of attenders into emergency wards must be restricted by issuing attendee passes, and also demanded strengthening of police security in hospitals.
Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) general secretary Dr Keerthy Varman said that the incident highlighted the risks faced by healthcare professionals across Tamil Nadu. “We demand immediate and decisive legal action under HPA and relevant criminal provisions to hold those responsible accountable.”
A statement from the Indian Medical Association said that it was deeply disturbed and sceptical of the remedial measures on the recurring violence against doctors. “Only a comprehensive overhaul of the security atmosphere in the hospitals could restore the confidence of doctors,” the association said.
The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association also went on a flash strike (excluding emergency services) condemning the incident.
“We passed a resolution to stop all medical treatment in the outpatient section in government hospitals, and PHCs throughout Tamil Nadu from Thursday. All classes for students in government medical colleges will be stopped immediately and we have asked them to join the protest on an invitation basis,” TNGDA general secretary Dr A Srinivasan said.
“We have asked the private doctors from IMA to take part in the issue for an amicable solution and they have joined the protest. But, when it comes to emergency medical services, the ongoing treatment will be continued, and extra precautions will be taken to add more doctors for this service,” Srinivasan added.
Patient attacks doc at Stanley hospital
Chennai: A 24-year-old patient, suspected to be mentally-ill, assaulted a psychiatrist on duty at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. According to the police, P Hariharan (49), an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at the hospital, was attending to outpatients when the incident occurred. S Bharath, a resident of Neelankarai, had come for treatment and got into an argument with Hariharan. Following this, he physically assaulted the psychiatrist and fled the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that Bharath had previously been admitted to the hospital a month ago as an inpatient.