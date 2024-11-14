Doctors go on protest across Tamil Nadu demanding better security in govt hospitals

CHENNAI: Doctors associations across the state went on protest on Wednesday afternoon after a doctor at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital was stabbed allegedly by the son of a cancer patient. They have demanded severe action against the accused under the Hospital Protection Act (HPA) and increased police security in hospitals.

Following the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s car was blocked briefly by protesting doctors and other medical staff outside the hospital. After a meeting with doctors’ associations, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said a police outpost was opened at the hospital. He added that outposts will be opened at all government hospitals in the state, apart from installing CCTV, where such facilities are lacking.

Although the health minister said that doctors would not be protesting, associations that TNIE spoke to said they intend to continue with the protest. While most associations are on an indefinite strike, IMA will take up a one-day protest.

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) has announced indefinite suspension of all OPD and elective surgeries except emergency services and life-saving procedures until their demands for safety are met.

TNGDA president Dr K Senthil called for strict action under HPA and BNS criminal provisions on people who attack doctors with the intention to kill. He added that the entry of attenders into emergency wards must be restricted by issuing attendee passes, and also demanded strengthening of police security in hospitals.