TN Min Rajendran inspects tourist sites in Tirunelveli region

TIRUNELVELI: Tourism Minister R Rajendran, accompanied by District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan and Palayamkottai MLA M Abdul Wahab, conducted a field inspection at various sites, including Hotel Tamil Nadu in Kokkirakulam, Nainarkulam and Prancheri tanks and Manimuthar Dam.

"The minister reviewed room facilities, kitchens, and the quality of food at Hotel Tamil Nadu. Later, he inspected the Nainarkulam Tank. The Tirunelveli Corporation's Smart City Project has improved the tank with compounding walls, and several recreational features.

Upcoming amenities include a children's park, walking paths around the tank, surveillance cameras, a food court, and toilet facilities. Plans to introduce boating, water sports and other entertainment options for the public were reviewed by the minister," said the district administration in a statement.

"Rajendran later visited the Prancheri Tank near Pattamadai, and the officials explored options for establishing boating facilities at the site. The inspection concluded at Manimuthar Dam, where ecotourism amenities, adventure sports, and a biodiversity park are to be set up.

The project, with an initial allocation of Rs 5 crore, aims to transform the area into a key eco-tourism spot. The minister also reviewed the potential to launch boating services at the dam," the statement read.