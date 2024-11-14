Vilathikulam farmers to show black-flag s against Dy CM Udhaynidhi over crop insurance

THOOTHUKUDI: Vilathikulam farmers, facing prolonged delays in receiving crop insurance relief, threatened to protest against Deputy CM Udhaynidhi Stalin’s visit to Thoothukudi district with black flags. Their frustration stems from the lack of insurance payouts for crop damage suffered during floods last December, despite previous demonstrations and petitions.

The Vilathikulam tahsildar held peace talks with the farmers on Tuesday, after learning of their plans via social media.

Farmers argue that the government compensation, capped at five acres, has been insufficient, particularly for those with larger land holdings.

“The district administration has not taken steps to provide insurance relief, even after 10 months,” said Karisalboomi Vivasayigal Sangam president Varadharajan.

During the meeting, Pudur Block Farmers Welfare Association secretary Prasad highlighted the disparity in government response, stating, “Had we consumed illicit arrack, we would have received Rs 10 lakh in compensation immediately. The government cares more about those consuming illicit arrack than about farmers.”

Officials assured the farmers that insurance claims are being processed and that an initial sum of `5 crore is ready for release. Sources indicate that officials also arranged a meeting between the farmers and Chief Minister MK Stalin.