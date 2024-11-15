ED seizes Rs 8.8 crore in money laundering case against 'lottery king' Santiago Martin

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday seized Rs 8.8 crore in cash during searches in a money laundering case against Chennai-based 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, officials said.

Martin was the single biggest donor to political parties with over Rs 1,300 crore in the now-scrapped electoral bonds.

The searches that were launched on Thursday continued for the second day in multiple states.

About Rs 8.8 crore in cash has been seized from the corporate office of Martin on Friday. The cash is mostly in the denomination of Rs 500, the official said. The location of the office was not known.

The fresh ED searches came about after the Madras High Court recently allowed the federal agency to proceed against Martin as the Tamil Nadu Police had decided to close the predicate or primary FIR against him and a few others and a lower court accepted this police plea.