Doctor transferred after death of mom, newborn at Ambur Government Hospital in TN

TIRUPATTUR: After the death of a woman and her newborn at Ambur Government Hospital and the protest that followed, the doctor who was treating the woman, Dr Shyamala, was transferred to Tirupathur Government Hospital on Friday.

The woman, 26-year-old V Durga Devi, a resident of L Manguppam in Devanapuram panchayat, was admitted to the hospital after delivering a baby girl on Sunday. However, she succumbed to alleged postpartum hemorrhage on Wednesday night and the newborn died around noon on Thursday.

Confirming the transfer of the doctor, Joint Director of Health Services, Tirupattur, Dr Kannagi said that investigations are under way.

The death of the mother and newborn had sparked outrage as the relatives of the woman had staged a protest on Thursday morning, blocking the Ambur-Pernambut road and accusing the hospital staff of negligence and lack of proper care.

Durga Devi’s family said she had conceived after five years of marriage to D Vijay, making the loss even more devastating.