Engineer nabbed in Shillong for sending drugs via post to Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 24-year-old B Tech graduate, a native of Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, was arrested by the Coimbatore city police on Wednesday for allegedly supplying ganja and synthetic drugs to the college students here. The police seized 1.25 kg of ganja from him.

The suspect, D Amrudheen, who was arrested from Shillong, used to run a PG hostel at Shillong in Meghalaya. It is noted that he had smuggled the contraband to Tamil Nadu through a parcel service offered by India Post. After completing his degree, he moved to Shillong in 2023, where he was running a PG hostel and constructing a new hostel.

“He allegedly started to supply ganja, LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), and pills to a group of students and drug peddlers through courier or post from Shillong,” said Dr R Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Coimbatore city. A police team visited Shillong a few days ago and arrested him with 1.25 kg of ganja in his room on Wednesday. After producing him at a local court in Shillong, he was brought to Peelamedu police station in Coimbatore city on Friday morning.

“Amrudheen had sent ganja weighing around 4 kg six times through India Post parcel service. The friends who received it here in Tamil Nadu distributed them through their known circle. We alerted the parcel service especially India Post to handle the parcels from the North East states with more consciousness,” said R Stalin.