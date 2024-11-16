From hotels to movies, Sadiq’s ‘business of laundering money’

CHENNAI: The black money earned through alleged international drug trafficking was invested by Jaffer Sadiq in 21 different businesses in Tamil Nadu --- including sale of iron and steel scrap, fresh seafood, imported dates and perfume, running indoor sports facilities, restaurants and producing Tamil films — for money laundering, investigation by the Enforcement Directorate shows.

The expelled DMK functionary, who is under investigation for alleged drug operations from 2014-2024, had trafficked controlled substances such as pseudoephedrine and ketamine to Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia.

The money-laundering operation was carried out through agents who would receive the unaccounted cash generated through the illicit trade and deposit it into the bank accounts of Sadiq, his associates and their firms showing it as unsecured loans. Multiple such transactions, termed as accommodation entries for which agents earned a commission of 1% to 3%, have been documented by the ED in its chargesheet filed before a CBI court in Chennai recently.

The businesses were also used to divert funds to buy at least 14 immovable properties valued at Rs 52.5 crore and nine cars worth Rs 4.38 crore, owned by Sadiq, family members and associates. The purchase of properties also followed a similar modus operandi of infusing cash using accommodation entries, after which payment was made through Demand Drafts (DD).

The construction cost for the properties was paid entirely in cash, ED has found. The bank account of an electronics shop run by Saleem, Sadiq’s brother and co-accused, was used in several transactions, the agency added. Unexplained cash deposits of Rs 33.9 crore were found in accounts of Sadiq, family members, close aides, and entities.