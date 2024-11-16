Miscreants hurl petrol bombs at theatre screening 'Amaran' in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Some unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at a cinema hall screening actor Sivakarthikeyan's biographical drama, 'Amaran', early on Saturday, police said.

No one was hurt, police who are investigating the incident, said.

According to the police, "Two miscreants hurled the petrol bombs inside the compound wall of the cinema complex in Melapalayam. No one was however injured and it did not cause any damage to the property."

Strongly condemning the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president, Narayanan Thirupathy, alleged that "Islamic fundamental organisations such as SDPI, MNMK, Thouheed Jamath had earlier protested against the movie 'Amaran', a biopic on Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra for his valour during a counter-terrorism operation.