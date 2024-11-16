Move HC against OPS brother’s acquittal in priest suicide case: Kin

MADURAI: In the wake of the Dindigul special court’s acquittal of O Raja, former CM O Panneerselvam’s brother, and five others in the abetment of suicide of a SC temple priest, the Executive Director of Evidence A Kathir and the priest’s family demanded the state to appeal in the high court against the acquittal.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Kathir said priest S Nagamuthu of T Kallipatti, in a suicide note, had mentioned several people including Raja for taking the extreme step on December 7, 2012. Nagamuthu underwent discrimination and was threatened by Raja and his associates as he was from a SC community.

“The state government must challenge the acquittal order and file an appeal in the high court. The state should also provide `10 lakh as compensation and pension for the parents and a government job for the deceased’s sister Pandimurugu,” said Kathir.

