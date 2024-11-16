NCSC directs SP to submit report on 3 FIRs booked against Koomapatti villagers over Dalit man's murder

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) has directed the Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police (SP) to submit a report regarding the action taken on a complaint lodged by the Dalit Liberation Movement, seeking to cancel three FIRs registered against the residents of Koomapatti village over a Dalit man's murder.

State president of Dalit Liberation Movement S Karuppiah said that K Muthukumar, a Dalit from Koomapatti village in Virudhunagar, was hacked to death on September 30, 2024 by a few caste Hindus, including one P Kanthakumar. The Koomapatti police registered a murder case in this connection, but also booked two cases against Dalit villagers for staging protests to condemn the murder. A third case was also registered with regard to a clash that broke out when the deceased's body was taken for cremation.

According to Karuppiah, a total of 250 persons were booked in the three cases, and it includes one J Raja of Ambedkar Street in Koomapatti, who had passed away in August 2017, and another M Arjunan, who does not belong to the locality and did not take part in any of the protests.

Claiming that the cases were booked under false charges and the people of the locality have been facing troubles at the hand of the police department, Karuppiah demanded the NCSC to look into the issue. Accordingly, the commission has sought a report from the SP in this regard.