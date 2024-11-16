NIA charge sheets six in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted six accused in a Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case involving alleged radicalisation of youth as part of a conspiracy to establish Islamic Caliphate in India.

The key conspirators named in the chargesheet have been identified as Hameed Hussain, Ahmad Mansoor, Abdur Rahman, Mohamed Maurice, Khadar Nawaz Sheriff and Ahmed Ali. They have been chargesheeted under Sections 34, 120B, 153A & 153B of IPC and sections 13 and 18 of UA(P) Act.

The conspiracy relates to recruitment of Muslim youth and other activities by HuT to allegedly promote its violent jihad ideology for the establishing Islamic Caliphate in India, and to enforce the draft Islamic constitution of HuT founder Sheikh Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

NIA investigation had revealed that the accused were key leaders and members of HuT, and had been tasked with organising recruitment drive meetings with religious heads. All the five were in contact with their Pakistan-based HuT counterparts and propagated their newsletters / articles regarding violent cession of Kashmir with military assistance (Nusra) from Pakistan. They were provided articles that incite violence and published by the Central Media Office (CMO) of HuT, an official release of the agency said.

As part of the conspiracy, the accused were knowingly and deliberately disseminating false and anti-national content, and were also engaged in fostering disharmony between groups with the explicit objective of disturbing the national integration, sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, NIA said.

The case was originally registered by Tamil Nadu police and subsequently taken over by NIA in Chennai.