Social activists in Coimbatore demand reopening of railway gate amid stalled ROB works

COIMBATORE: Social activists in the city have demanded the government to expedite Railway Overbridge (ROB) works near Thanneerpandal and have also urged officials to open the railway gate for traffic until construction is completed. The gate has remained closed since 2016, owing to stalled ROB works, forcing motorists to take a long detour.

The railway level crossing (LC) gates 4, 5 and 6 at Singanallur SIHS Colony, Neelikonampalayam and Thanneerpandal Road respectively, were witnessing huge traffic congestion. Considering this, the state government decided to construct a flyover across gate 6 at Thanneerpandal Road through the state highways department and the government released a GO (No 210) on October 11, 2006 and gave administrative sanction of Rs 12.65 crore. The bridge will be 549.14m long, 8.5m wide and will have 8 pillars on the southern side and 7 pillars on the northern side of the railway tracks along with approach and service roads.

The Southern Railways’ construction wing completed the construction above railway tracks in 2018. A total of 18,682 sq ft of land was earmarked for acquisition. Among 58 landowners, a majority gave their lands away for the project. However, about five land owners opposing this, filed cases in the Madras High Court.

The court came down heavily against landowners and criticised them for stopping a public welfare project. The court went on to dismiss all three writ petitions and a contempt of court petition and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the writ petitioners to be paid to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority, on March 2023. Despite the court’s order, landowners of a private school and a factory functioning on the Hopes - Thanneerpandal Road filed a writ appeal again in the High Court. Due to this, works have been stalled again.

The LC gate 6 was closed in 2016 for ROB works. All vehicles have been forced to take a long detour via the Tidel Park road. Social activists have urged officials to reopen the gate, until construction works are complete, to ease motorists’ woes.

RTI and social activist

V Balasubramanian is demanding the opening of a railway gate that has been closed due to an ongoing road overbridge project.

Balasubramanian has petitioned the CM’s special grievance cell and plans to send petitions to the Coimbatore MP and Salem Divisional Railway Manager. He argues that since the court has not issued a stay order, highway officials should proceed with the project.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said they are aware of the issue and have appointed a special AG to follow the court case, which has been delayed due to listing issues. The landowner who filed a writ appeal is unwilling to compromise, further hindering progress.

The collector stated that a recommendation can be sent to the railways department regarding the gate, but the final decision rests with them.