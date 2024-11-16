Tasmac QR code system now in two more districts

CHENNAI: After implementing QR code system in Ramanathapuram and Ranipet districts, Tasmac is extending it to 230 shops in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. The move aims to improve transparency, enhance stock management and ensure proper billing practices in retail outlets.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE, “Railtel Corporation of India has been entrusted with the task of implementing this computerised system.”In Ramanathapuram and Ranipet, we gathered feedback on aspects like maintaining stock data on servers, issuing separate bills for consumers and using handheld devices,” the official said.

Based on the feedback, Tasmac has now extended the QR code system to the two new districts. “Liquor stocks without QR codes were shifted to other districts and fresh stock with QR codes was supplied to the retail outlets. Supervisors of all shops have been instructed to ensure that bills are issued to customers without fail,” the official added.

To further streamline operations, QR codes have been added to excise labels on bottles, along with barcodes on cartons. This will enable efficient tracking of liquor consignments and reduce the chances of discrepancies in the distribution process.