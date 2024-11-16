Tiruchy corporation to open four more stray dog shelters, says Mayor

TIRUCHY: Buoyed by the response to its shelter for stray dogs opened last month, the corporation is considering to open four more of them in the city. The dog shelter started by the corporation last month has so far handled 18 cases.

Senior officials said more places would have similar facilities and the locations for the new ones are being finalised. Mayor Mu Anbalagan stated the plan is to establish one such centre in each zone for treating stray dogs with diseases or injury.

“We have five zones, and our team is considering establishing a shelter in all the zones. In the near future, we would have five shelters to treat stray dogs,” said Mayor Anbalagan. A senior corporation official said “We are the first local body to establish a dedicated shelter for treating injured stray dogs or stray dogs with diseases.

Many dogs that have met with road accidents are being treated there. Additional shelters are required considering the stray dog population of about 25,000. A feasibility study on the new centres is on.” Injured cattle and horses would also be attended to in the upcoming shelters.

“Though the stray cattle menace is under control, some interior streets still face the issue. Sometimes stray horses from neighbouring villages also enter the city area. We often seize them and conduct their auctions if the owners fail to pay the penalty.

But these animals also get injured in accidents, and we have come across horses with diseases. We plan to provide medical care for such large animals in the upcoming dog shelters to be established next year,” the official added.

On the move, K Dinesh Kumar, a resident and animal activist, said, “It is sad to see these animals moving with injuries and diseases. Therefore, it is appreciable the corporation has considered that issue, and addressed it.”